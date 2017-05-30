Monroe Courier

Obituary: Helene Strahs Johnson, of Monroe

By HAN Network on May 30, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Helene Strahs Johnson, of Monroe, retired from St. Vincent’s Hospital as a payroll supervisor, wife of Paul E. Johnson, died May 20, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born on May 18, 1942, in Queens, N.Y. to the late Emanual Strahs and Rose Sternberg Strahs.

Besides her husband, survivors include two daughters, Lauren Rose Johnson of Bridgeport, and Jennifer Beth (and Ronald) Jasensky of Milford, three stepchildren and three stepgrandchildren, Baileigh Bockover of Bradenton, Fla. and Alison and Maci Johnson of Hamden.

Also predeceased by brothers, Martin P. Strahs of Ludlow, Mass. and Dr. Gerald Strahs of Havertown, Pa.

A life celebration will be held on Sunday, June 11, from 2-4 p.m., at the Heritage Pines Community Clubhouse, 2000 Heritage Pines Drive, Cary, NC 27519.

Memorial contributions: The Duke Family Support Program, Box 3600 DUMC, Durham, NC 27710.

Condolences: CremationSocietyNC.com.

