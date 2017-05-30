Obituary: Joseph John Bayusik, 67, of Oxford, formerly Monroe

Joseph John Bayusik, 67, of Oxford, formerly Monroe, elevator journeyman, husband of Margaret (Hayden) Bayusik, died May 25, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, after a long illness.

Born on Feb. 25, 1950, in Bridgeport, son of the late John Bayusik and Beulah (Bayusik) Cepetelli and stepfather, George Cepetelli.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, John Bayusik of Torrington, Joseph Bayusik and his wife, Tracey of Stoneham, Mass., two grandchildren, Kayla Whitney and Cameron Joseph, brothers, John Bayusik and his wife, Leona of Southbury, David Bayusik and his wife, Linda of Bridgeport, Shirley, the wife of his late brother, Robert Bayusik of Huntington, August, husband of his late sister, Patricia (Bayusik) Palmer of Oxford, and many nephews and nieces.

Also predeceased by sister, Mariann (Bayusik) Mandolfo of Trumbull.

Services: Saturday, June 10, 9:15 a.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10 a.m., in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull. Calling hours: Friday, June 9, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.