Obituary: Margaret Soldra, 74, of Ansonia

Margaret Soldra, 74, of Ansonia, worked for Bic Pen Co., wife of the late Walter Soldra, died May 26, at CT Hospice in Branford.

Born July 14, 1942, in Derby, daughter of the late John and Jessie McQueen Mitchell.

Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Szokol (Albert) of Seymour, son, Michael Dupre (Melissa) of Ansonia, two brothers, George Mitchell (Ray) of Ansonia and James Mitchell (Jeanette) of Monroe, brother-in-law, John Soldra, sister-in-law, Marie Batza (Rich), several nieces and nephews and her granddogs.

Also predeceased by two brothers, John and William Mitchell, sisters, Jessie Martonak, Anne Snodgrass and Mary Mitchell and sister-in-law, Luba Soldra.

Services: Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m., The First United Methodist Church, 47 Franklin St., Ansonia. Calling hours: Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the church, before the service. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: The American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Pkwy # 4, Waterbury, CT 06708.

Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, Ansonia.