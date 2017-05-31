Kelly comments on bipartisan plan to close budget shortfall

Today State Senator Kevin Kelly released the following statement regarding the approval of a bipartisan deficit mitigation plan to address the $317 million shortfall in the state budget for the current year which ends on June 30, 2017.

“Cuts so late in the fiscal year are challenging to tackle, but the good news is that we were able to come together and develop a plan to move our state forward,” said Kelly. “This deficit mitigation plan protects programs for individuals with disabilities, protects our state parks, and protects our towns and cities. All of these protections ultimately help hard-working families across the state.”

The Senate’s changes will restore $19.4 million to municipalities by funding the June Pequot Payment, restore approximately $1 million in privately raised monies for state parks, and restore $1 million for employment opportunities and day services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hospitals will also be held harmless to cuts.

The state’s budget reserve fund maintains a balance of approximately $30 million under the Senate’s plan. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.