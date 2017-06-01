Library hosts travelogue with Enid Lipeles

Summer reading

Are you a tech savvy rising seventh to twelfth grader? Are you seeking community service hours?

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library Children’s Department is seeking volunteers to assist with our Summer Reading Program! Books read for our Summer Reading Program will be logged online and this year there will also be a game board component to our program. Summer Reader Volunteers will assist library patrons with online Summer Reading registration and logging of titles and will award raffle tickets to children for challenges completed. They may also help with other library tasks during their shifts.

We will be holding a training session on June 5 at 3:30 p.m. for any interested volunteers to learn how to use our Summer Reader software and our Volunteer Spot scheduling system. Summer Reader Volunteers are expected to sign up for at least six shifts during our Summer Reading Program and are encouraged to sign up for additional shifts after everyone has chosen their initial six time slots. Please register if you would like to be part of our Summer Reader Volunteer Team and fill out a volunteer application in the Children’s Department, either at this meeting or before you attend.

If you are unable to attend this training session, an additional training session is being offered on Thursday, June 7, at 3:30 pm. Please contact the Children’s Department with any questions you may have.

Movie night

The library is showing Logan on June 6 at 7 p.m. for movie night.

June Book Discussion

The library announced that June’s book discussion will be about Rules of Civility by Amor Towles. The discussion will be on June 7 at 6:45 p.m. No registration is necessary and copies of the book are available at the library.

Finals food

The library invites students to stop by for a bite while they study for finals. Students are invited to pick up a snack from the Rotary Room from June 10 to June 19.

South African Travelogue

Everyone’s friend and favorite former Chemistry Teacher, Enid Lipeles returns to the library for another chapter in her travelogues on June 27 at 6:30 p.m. This time, the trip starts in Capetown, viewing Table Mountain, going to see animals on safari in world famous Kruger National Park. There you will see various animals while viewing the sights at a private safari park-Lion Sands, better known as Sabi Sabi Game Preserve. Photos include lions, elephants, rhinos, cape buffalo, monkeys, seals, and many different species of antelopes. Enid will also take you to Johannesburg where Nelson Mandela and Bishop Tutu were neighbors and both received the Nobel Peace Prize. Register for this event at www.ewml.org.