Community briefs June 1

Nature walk

Park Ranger Dave Solek will lead a family- style nature walk over the Yellow Trail in Webb Mountain Park on June 3 as part of National Trails Day in Connecticut. There is no charge to participate. The trail runs about a mile over wooded but undemanding terrain. Participants are asked to meet, rain or shine, at 9:45 a.m. at the second parking lot on Old Fish House Road off Webb Circle. They should equip themselves with mosquito and tick repellent, water bottles, sun hats and comfortable footwear. Pre-registration is recommended. Connecticut ranks first in the U.S. for participation in Trails Day. Last year 133 of the state’s 169 municipalities ran activities and the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association expects a comparable turnout this year.

To register contact Marven Moss at [email protected] or call (203) 268-2961.

Boy Scout fund-raiser

Boy Scout Troop 62 will be holding a fund-raising tag sale on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 234 Main Street (Sippin’s parking lot) Route 25 in Monroe. All proceeds will benefit Troop 62. For more information contact Christin Bokine at [email protected].

Foxwoods trip

The Columbiettes are hosting a bus trip to Foxwoods on June 4. The bus will leave Village Square Shopping Center at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to return around 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and they include a food voucher, free bets, door prize, beverages and snacks for the bus ride. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Seating is limited so call (203) 452-0468 to reserve a seat.

Estate lecture

The Monroe Senior Center will be hosting a by attorney Lyn Eliovson on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. She will discuss the difference between wills and trusts, probate and nonprobate assets and how you determine what’s best for your personal estate plan. In addition, Attorney Eliovson will touch upon advance directives which are needed for “life planning” including living wills, powers-of-attorney and pre-designations of conservator.

Music through the centuries

Music through the Centuries will be performed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on June 10 at 7 p.m. with a free will offering to benefit the Good Shepherd Foundation Haiti project.

Matthew Johnson, a local performer seen in professional theater companies throughout Connecticut, will be presenting Music through the Centuries, a recital featuring music spanning between the 17th and 20th centuries. The composers of the night, Leonardo Vinci, Handel, Brahms, Ravel, and Copland, were all very well known and respected composers of their time. The audience will hear compositions of contrasting characters, emotions, styles and cultures, giving a little taste of everything.

Rabies Clinic

The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.

Summer musical theatre

Trumbull Youth Association-Junior is now taking registration for the production, Annie Jr., for grades 5-8. Space is limited to 50 students. Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5 at Madison Middle School. Performances are Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration forms can be found on-line at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation Department. For more information, email: [email protected] or call (203) 452-5060.