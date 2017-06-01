Sprint for Monroe heads to the starting line on Sunday

The 25th annual Sprint for Monroe 5K Road Race and Race4Chase Kids Fun Run will be happening this Sunday morning, June 4 at Monroe’s Wolfe Park.

Amy Primorac, the Sprint for Monroe race director, praised the Sprint for Monroe event.

“This 25th anniversary of the Sprint for Monroe will be a truly special community event. We hope anyone who has ever run or walked the race will come and join us to commemorate a quarter century of supporting Monroe,” Primorac said. “Thank you to the many volunteers and town employees who have worked together with our committee to continue the great work this race does for our many supported charities and organizations.”

Registration opens for both the kids’ race and 5K at 7:30 a.m. The fun run begins at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K race will begin at 9 a.m. Early packet pickup will be offered at Wolfe Park on Friday, June 2 from 6-8pm.

Race day registration will be available for $30 per person.

The children’s race is $5 per child. Race T-shirts will be given to the first 800 registered for the 5K. A drawstring race bag commemorating the 25th anniversary of the race, filled with donations from local businesses, will also be given to the first 800 registered for the 5K. After that, supplies will be given while supplies last.

This year’s event will feature pre race yoga from Bliss Yoga, massages from Massage Therapy Studios of CT, as well as the traditional post race party and raffles. Prizes will be awarded to male and female first, second a place age group finishers. In addition, prizes for the 25th, 125th, 225th, etc runners will also be awarded.

Participants will have access to special iPad kiosks to look up their race times on site.

The post race raffle is free to all race participants and includes prizes including a mountain bike from 4WheelBikeShop, a watch from Swiss Army, a Polar Heart Rate monitor, a guitar from Creative Music, and other items donated from local businesses.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information visit sprintformonroe.com.