Moore tours essay winner around Capitol

Senator Marilyn Moore hosted Monroe Elementary School student Harini Gosukonda, the winner of the senator’s 2017 fifth grade essay contest at the State Capitol on May 25.

Gosukonda, her parents, and older sister, began their day in Hartford with a tour of the Capitol where they learned about Connecticut’s history.

“I was so impressed by Harini’s interest in our Capitol Building, our library, and state politics. She had so many great questions, which my staff and I were happy to answer,” Moore said. “She’s a smart girl with a bright future ahead of her. I want to thank Harini for being a leader in our community and encourage other kids in the 22nd District to do the same.”

During Gosukonda’s visit the senate was in session, so Moore was able to introduce Gosukonda to senate colleagues and the lieutenant governor. Even more exciting, the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo was also visiting the Capitol and brought dozens of reptiles along with them. Gosukonda, who loves animals, was especially happy to learn about the snakes and fearlessly asked the zookeeper to place one on her shoulders.

Earlier this month, Moore visited Monroe Elementary School to announce that Gosukonda was the winner of this year’s essay contest. The subject was “What Would I do to Make My Town a Better Place.” Gosukonda’s essay was chosen out of the entire fifth grade class at Monroe Elementary School.

Gosukonda is a student in Kim Iannantuoni’s fifth grade class with a passion for reading and helping others. In her winning essay, she wrote about collecting toys for local children’s hospitals and distributing mini-libraries throughout the town.