Baseball: Masuk’s season ends in Round 2

Masuk High’s baseball team, despite a solid start from Mike Marella, was eliminated from the Class L state tournament, as visiting Notre Dame-West Haven blanked the Panthers 3-0.

Second-seeded Masuk was one-hit by Green Knight pitcher Michael Sansone in a battle of left-handed hurlers.

Sansone, in fact, had a perfect game going into the sixth inning when Masuk second baseman Vin Sampieri lined a clean single to center field with one out. That was the only base runner Sansone allowed.

Sansone struck out ten batters, including fanning the side in the third inning. A group of college scouts were on hand to evaluate the ace.

“We knew exactly what we were going to see. You tip your hat, and unfortunately we don’t get to play another day,” Masuk coach Ralph Franco said.

Marella was sharp as well, allowing only three singles and four walks, two of which were in the opening inning when the Green Knights scored a run.

I was trying to use all my pitches, making sure I hit all my spots,” said Marella, adding that confidence in his defense helped him stay focused.

Marella throws a fastball, changeup and slider, and mostly limited the damage.

After a walk and an error in the seventh, Marella was relieved by Jake Bebbington. A double steal produced the final run of the day. The Panthers cut down a base runner trying to score on a grounder as second baseman Sampieri threw home to catcher Enzo Merlonghi for a tag out.

“They have a tradition of excellent baseball here. That was quite an accomplishment,” NDWH coach Don Martone said.

It was a disappointing end to a mostly-successful campaign for the Panthers. Masuk went 15-5 and earned the second seed in the South-West Conference tournament before being eliminated by eventual conference winner Newtown in the first round.

“We just fought every game, stayed in every game,” said standout left handed pitcher Jack Rose, among the seniors who will leave shoes to fill next spring.

“A lot of positives that we can take away from this year. I saw a lot of good things from the guys who will be back next year, and I wish the seniors good luck in the future,” Franco said.

In addition to Rose, Masuk will lose Nick Dellapiano, John Klages, Pat Lazzaro, Bebbington, Ryan Stone and Luke Shaffer.