Girls golf: Masuk wins Colonial title

The Masuk High School girls golf team played in the SWC tournament on Tuesday, May 30, at Brownson Country Club in Shelton.

Although the the girls came up short of an SWC title, they did take home their first ever trophy as Colonial Division championship.

Emma Breyan and Emma Michetti finished with individual scores of 103, Hannah Epifano shot a 104, Kaitlyn Logan a 107, and Michelle Rajpolt a 114.

Mask, coached by Chris Gueli, finished the season 14-2.

Team members include: Emma Breyan, Emma Michetti, Kaitlyn Logan, Michelle Rajpolt, Hannah Epifano, Kelly Scott, Sabrina Lemm, Lindsey Breyan, Emma Kate Foley, Olivia Bria, Callie Valenzisi, Rory Monaco and Allison Cross.