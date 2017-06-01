Letter: Wear orange to raise gun violence awareness

To the Editor:

Friday June 2, 2017 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. This year gun sense advocates in Monroe are invited to join with #WearOrange activities across Connecticut to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence. Every day 93 Americans are killed by guns, while more than twice that many are injured. In total, more than one half million people have been killed or injured by guns since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December, 2012.

The #WearOrange campaign was inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton (a 15-year-old Chicago student killed by gunfire) who decided to honor her life by wearing orange on her birthday, the color hunters wear to protect themselves.

Residents of Monroe are encouraged to wear orange on Friday, June 2 to honor the lives lost to gun violence and to pledge to reduce gun violence in all its forms. While respecting the Second Amendment we must do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Connecticut has the second strongest gun laws in the country and the fourth lowest rate of gun deaths. Study after study show that sensible gun laws save lives.

Please build awareness of this public health crisis by taking a photo of yourself wearing orange (and holding a sign, “I wear orange for…”) and share it on social media with hashtags #WearOrange and #CTgvp.

A coalition of gun violence prevention organizations including CT Against Gun Violence, Newtown Action Alliance, Sandy Hook Promise, and Moms Demand Action is holding the Orange Walk and Rally in Newtown, CT on June 2 from 5pm to 7pm. Get event details and sign up at bit.ly/wearorange-ct.