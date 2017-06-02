Ice cream shop changes name again

After being sued for logo infringement by the owner of Dr. Mike’s in Bethel, Yusuf Arslan changed the name of his ice cream shop from Uncle Mike’s to Uncle Al’s Ice Cream last week.

Robert Allison, the owner of Dr. Mike’s, used to own the 444 Main Street storefront in Monroe but sold it in 2008, and the storefront that currently houses Uncle Al’s has changed hands a few times over the last few years. Arslan, the owner of Uncle Al’s opened his ice cream shop in May under the name Uncle Mike’s.

When the Courier reached out to Arslan about the latest name change he said the name of his ice cream store wasn’t his primary concern.

“We changed the name because we don’t want to deal with these people and that’s it,” he said. “To me the name is not a big deal it depends on the ice cream and the quality of the service that I do.”

The Courier previously reported that Allison served Arslan with legal papers over logo infringement on May 16. When Arslan’s business opened the sign featured a hand holding an ice cream cone, which bore a striking resemblance to the logo Allison’s trademarked logo. The Dr. Mike’s logo depicted a hand holding an ice cream cone with an outstretched finger, while the Uncle Mike’s logo shows a four-fingered hand holding an ice cream cone.

The dispute

Earlier this month Arslan said the signs at (then) Uncle Mike’s were supposed to be changed, to depict the name Uncle Mike’s Ice Cream Shop and Frozen Yogurt and that the new sign would not have a logo at all. When the Courier visited the shop on May 15, the signs still featured a logo, however it was changed to Uncle Mike’s Ice Cream between then and May 18.

“The weather is going crazy and if they come in and change the stickers on a rainy day obviously they’re not going to be put in,” Arslan said.

He also said that he spoke with Allison previously about the sign issue and told him that SignCraft from Naugatuck is going to be doing the work “as soon as possible.”

At the time Arslan said that he doesn’t think he’s doing anything wrong.

“We pulled all his logos,” he said. “I spoke with this gentleman not too long ago and told him that our sign guy is working on it. We’re not using his name or his tradenames or his logos or anything.”

However Allison said his intellectual property had been stolen.

“He essentially stole everything, my idea for the sign and the symbols,” he said. “I told him he can’t [use the Dr. Mike’s logo].”

Allison said he trademarked the Dr. Mike’s logo and that he’s had it registered since 1979.

Arslan said his business doesn’t have anything to do with Dr. Mike’s.

“We’re not trying to kill this guy’s business, we’re not trying to touch his business,” he said.

When asked about the decision behind his ice cream store’s name Arslan said “the name is not a big deal, the big deal is the kind of ice cream we’re selling.”

Uncle Al’s is selling Hershey’s ice cream, which is not sold at Dr. Mike’s.

Arslan owns two other businesses, an ice cream shop in Ansonia and a small restaurant in Waterbury with his cousin and business partner Ali Arslan as part of Star Arslan LLC.