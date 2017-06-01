Monroe honors Forrest Ryan with benefit ride

In recognition of the one year anniversary of Forrest Ryan’s death, his family and friends have come together to organize Ride for Forrest on Saturday, June 3.

Forrest died on June 13, 2016 at the age of 24 after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Route 25 in front of Clock Tower Square. Prior to his death Forrest worked as an electrician and served the community as a firefighter with the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department.

Jill Ryan, Forrest’s mother said the ride is to honor him and the inspiration he gave to the community.

“The kids wanted to honor him and keep his name and his spirit alive,” Jill said.

Registration for the Ride for Forrest will begin at noon at the Clock Tower Square and the ride costs $25 per person. Jill said the proceeds from the benefit ride will be used to fund a scholarship for a Masuk senior pursuing a vocational trade.

“Whatever dollar amount [the scholarship] is it will help some child get into a trade school,” Jill said.

She also said there will be t-shirts and armbands for sale before the ride begins at 2:30 p.m. from the Carl Anthony’s parking lot. The ride will conclude at St. John’s Cemetery, where Forrest is buried. Jill said she anticipates at least 200 participants in this year’s benefit. She also said that after the ride there will be a celebratory picnic in Easton. More information about the picnic will be available at the benefit.