Parks and Rec offers summer art programs

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Masuk Pool

Open swim times for June are Monday through Friday evenings from 6 -7:45 p.m. Masuk Pool will be closed on June 21 and 22 as well as on Saturdays through the summer. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, please remember to check our website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates. Masuk Pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership Fees are as follows: Adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, Child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, Seniors (age 60+) Free. Daily fees for non-members (ages 3-59) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Wolfe Park Pool

Wolfe Park Pool is open weekends only from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. through June 18. Pool hours from June 19 to 22 are 3–8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. weekends. From June 23 to Labor day, pool hours are 12–8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. weekends. Season pool passes can be purchased online at www.MonroeRec.org and picked up at the pool bath house or purchased at the pool bathhouse. Residents can also obtained their vehicle stickers at the pool bath house during regular pool hours and daily from 12-6 p.m. Please visit the Parks and Recreation website for additional information on season passes and daily fees for the pool.

Aqua Cycling

Aqua Cycling is a spinning class and aqua aerobics class rolled into one. It offers not only impressive fitness benefits, such as a 600-900 calories per hour burned, but also healing and rehabilitative effects. This one hour-long class will begin with a warm-up, followed by 30-40 minutes of main sets, and finish with stretching and a cool-down. Water shoes and bathing suits are required; adequate hydration before class is encouraged. Saturday Session 1: July 1-22, 10-11 a.m. Fee: $70 residents/$80 non-residents. If interested in dropping in on a class, please call the Parks and Rec office (203-452-2806) to check for availability. The $20 drop-in fee can be paid directly to the instructor by check or cash only.

ArtSmart! – Summer Art Workshops

Workshops are for children ages 7-14. Each week runs 9:00–12:00 and is held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent [email protected].

Animals in Art – A wild week of animal themed fine art and crafting designed to encourage an appreciation of the beauty of wildlife. Projects include watercolor and acrylic painting, pastel and charcoal drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture and more. Runs June 26-30.

Whimsy and Wonder Mini Workshop – Enjoy this holiday week with fine art and crafting inspired by the imagination! Mixed media projects will include nature abstractions, fantasy landscape, magical creatures, zen doodling and crafts that celebrate the wonder of you. Runs July 5-7.

Art Around the World – This fine art and crafting workshop celebrates beautiful art from cultures around the world. Young artists are invited to pack their paints and palettes and embark on a creative journey to Asia, Russia, Africa, Sweden, South America, Australia and more…it’s going to be a wonderful trip. Runs Aug. 7-11.

Illustration Inspiration – Wrap up the summer with this fine art and crafting workshop inspired by famous illustrators and literary favorites from Eric Carle to Harry Potter, all with a twist of sophistication. Young artists will discover how modern illustrators were influenced by classical artists and will experiment with their creative techniques…paper and textile collage, charcoal and pastel, pen and ink, printmaking, watercolor, canvas painting and more. No “story times” here – just exciting art. Runs Aug. 14-18.

Intro to Digital Photography

The art of taking the perfect photo is a class is to expose your children to the art and beauty of their surroundings using different angles and composition layout of their subject or focal point. Children, ages 10-16, must have their own digital camera and knowledge of its features. Please dress accordingly; sun block & bug spray recommended as we will be walking the grounds. A small notebook or sketchpad is also recommended. Class held at Wolfe Park July 24-27 from 2-3:30 p.m. Fees: $140 resident/$154 non-resident. For more information, please contact [email protected] or 516-606-4244.

Young Olympians – Intro to Track & Field

Calling all future Olympic athletes! Join our low-key running and athletic program which will build confidence in any sport that you may play. The program will be filled each week with sprinting, jumping, running middle distances, throwing turbo javelin and shotput, just to name a few things we have planned. Learn good training habits and exercise while getting yourself fit for life. Program is for children in grades K-8 and be held Tuesdays (June 27, July 11, 18 and 25) at 6-7:30 p.m. Location: The Ed Butler Track at Masuk. Fee: $45.