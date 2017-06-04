Monroe Courier

Police logs May 22 to May 29

The Monroe Police Department to 28 alarms, 24 medical emergencies and three 911 hang-ups between May 22 and May 29.

Monday, May 22

1:52 a.m. — Complaint reported on Hattertown Road. Person said they came home to find their residence damaged by their roommates.

10:50 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

11:43 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Police arrested 18-year-old Harris Cecunjanin for alleged criminal trespassing, larceny, burglary and possession of weapons in his vehicle. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Tuesday, May 23

8:08 p.m. — Fraud complaint reported on Sentry Hill Road. Person reported identity used to open multiple credit cards.

Wednesday, May 24

9:44 a.m. — Larceny reported on Pepper Street. Employee theft reported at A&B Mechanical Heating and Plumbing.

9:55 — Animal complaint reported on Stonewall Lane. Person said there was a cow, a bull and four goats in their yard.

12:13 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:18 — Complaint reported on Chalk Hill Road. Person said they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS.

3:38 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

Thursday, May 25

8:10 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

8:39 — Fraud complaint reported on Route 25. Person reported a bad check.

3:16 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, minor injuries reported.

6:17 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision, injuries reported.

8:50 — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 28-year-old Javonne Smalls for an alleged DUI and failure to maintain lane. Smalls was released on a $500 bond.

Friday, May 26

12:01 a.m. — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received unwanted calls and texts.

1:38 p.m. — Complaint reported on Pepper Street. Person said tools were missing from their car.

Saturday, May 27

11:25 p.m. — Noise complaint reported on Route 111. Loud music reported, the homeowner lowered turned off the music.

Sunday, May 28

2:47 p.m. — Car accident reported on Garder Road. Car struck a tree, no injuries reported.

Monday, May 29

2:45 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 21-year-old Hunter Klinko for alleged breach of peace. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

