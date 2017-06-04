Monroe Courier

Local student accepted to West Point summer program

By Monroe Courier on June 4, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Ethan Bassett, a junior at Masuk High School, has been selected to be among 1,000 attendees at West Point’s prestigious Summer Leaders Experience (SLE) in June.

Ethan Bassett

More than 5,000 juniors nationwide applied to SLE, which offers outstanding high school juniors the opportunity to experience life at West Point. SLE attendees live in the cadet barracks (dormitories), eat in the Cadet Mess, and participate in academic, leadership, athletic, and military workshops. The one week seminars are designed to help juniors with their college-selection process, while giving them an idea of the importance of leadership and sound decision-making in their education, careers, and lives, in general. All SLE attendees participate in virtual-reality war simulation, and military and physical fitness training, and, in addition, each student selects three of the 15 offered workshops. The United States Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federally funded undergraduate college located 50 miles north of New York City.

A preeminent leader development institution, West Point was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering. Since then, West Point has grown in size and stature, but remains committed to the task of producing commissioned leaders of character for America’s Army.

For more information about West Point, go to http://www.usma.edu/admissions.

Related posts:

  1. Masuk seeks community judges for capstone presentations
  2. Masuk’s own Barnum Queen
  3. Welcome home: students return to Sandy Hook this fall
  4. FBLA raises money for Make-A-Wish

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Police logs May 22 to May 29
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress