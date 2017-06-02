Moore supports health bill

At a time when national legislators have moved to slash health care coverage for millions of Americans, including 109,000 Connecticut residents enrolled under the ACA, Senator Marilyn Moore today celebrated the unanimous senate passage of a bill aimed at protecting health benefits for women, children and adolescents.

“As someone who has worked in women’s healthcare for many years, I’ve seen first-hand the hardships women go through to receive adequate care, especially in poor and minority communities,” Moore said. “In Connecticut, we understand how critical it is for all women to receive the quality medical care they need to live healthy lifestyles. The fight for women’s healthcare doesn’t end here, but it starts with us, it starts with this bill. Women’s health rights need protection now more than ever.”

Senate Bill 586, “An Act Expanding Mandated Health Benefits for Women, Children and Adolescents,” passed the Senate early Friday morning.

The bill seeks to ensure that women’s health care will be protected under any circumstances with or without protections from the federal government. The bill expands mandated health benefits for women, children and adolescents; expands mandated contraception benefits; and requires the Commissioner of Social Services to amend the Medicaid state plan to provide expanded contraception benefits.

SB 586 will ensure that regardless of what happens now to the Affordable Care Act in Washington, the protections essential health benefits it affords to all women will remain law in Connecticut.

This bill makes sure that health insurance coverage plans cover 21 essential benefits that women need in order to receive comprehensive healthcare in Connecticut, including: