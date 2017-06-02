Obituary: Dennis John Galatie, 65, of Monroe

Dennis John Galatie, 65, of Monroe, employee of the City of Bridgeport Board of Education, husband of Diane Formichella Galatie, died May 30, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on April 19, 1952, son of the late John F. and Josephine Auriemme Galatie.

Besides his wife, survivors include two daughters, Nicole Neeley and her husband, Matt and Lauren Smith and her husband, Tom, all of Monroe, four grandchildren, Holly, Bryce and Maddison Neeley and Denise Smith, three uncles, Joseph Galatie and Richard Galatie, both of Stratford and John Formichella of Monroe, sister-in-law, Dr. Donna Formichella, brothers-in-law, Dr. Octavian Jurjescu and John Hannen, a nephew, Mark Jurjescu, all of California, and many cousins and friends.

Services: Monday, June 5, 11:30 a.m., St. Margaret’s Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.

Memorial contributions: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.