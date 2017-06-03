Monroe Courier

Boys track: Masuk wins Class MM

By Monroe Courier on June 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Masuk High boys track and field team won the Class MM state tournament.

The Masuk High boys track and field won the Class MM state championship at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

The Panthers scored 64 team points, edging E.O. Smith of Storrs (62.5) and Weston (61) for the team title.

