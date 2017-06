Kim Zahor (Seacord), 45, of Monroe, wife of Chris Zahor, died June 3.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Christopher, Alexis, Joseph and Elizabeth, her mother, Paula Seacord and her sister, Wendy (Mike) Gibson.

Calling hours: Wednesday, June 7, 4-8 p.m., at the Spadaccino and Gallagher Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke. Services: Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m., St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike (Route 111), Monroe. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery on Moose Hill Road.