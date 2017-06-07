Kelly supports bill preventing opioid abuse

State Senator Kevin Kelly supported a bill preventing opioid abuse yesterday.

“I am proud to report that this legislation was unanimously adopted by the Senate this afternoon in concurrence with the House,” said Kelly. “Communities and families throughout Connecticut have been affected more and more by opioid addiction and prescription drug abuse. This legislation works to address this crisis by taking direct steps to educate and bring awareness to opioid abuse, and how to battle back against this disease.”

The bill makes several changes to prevent and treat opioid drug abuse, including:

Requiring individual and group health insurers to cover medically necessary detox treatments

Requiring a treatment facility to use admissions criteria developed by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, which urges admission regardless of health status or addiction levels

Limiting access to controlled substances by allowing certain registered nurses employed by home health care agencies to destroy or dispose of them

Requiring practitioners, when prescribing opioids, to discuss with all patients, rather than only minors, the risks associated with opioid drug use

The bill reduces, from a seven day supply to a five day supply, the maximum amount of an opioid drug a practitioner may prescribe to a minor

The bill requires prescriptions for controlled substances to be electronically transmitted – with a few exceptions including if the prescriber demonstrates that they do not have the technological capacity

The bill also creates a standing order – a non-patient specific prescription to licensed pharmacists to prescribe Naloxone

“It is hard to find a family or community that has not been touched by opioid addiction in one way or another,” said Kelly. “This bill works to not only bring awareness to this problem, but provides for practical, forward-thinking ways in which we can aide in Connecticut’s fight against opioid addiction and abuse. At the end of the day this will help everyday Connecticut families face the heart-breaking challenge of addressing opioid abuse and the trials that go along with that difficulty.”

The bill is currently waiting for the governor’s signature.