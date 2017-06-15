Little League: Stop & Shop prevails in final

On Saturday, June 10, Stop & Shop defeated Vazzy’s 2-1 to win the Monroe Little League Majors Championship in a tightly-contested pitchers’ duel between Stop & Shop’s Sebastian Sampieri and Vazzy’s Kyle Baudouin.

In the end, it was a fourth-inning, two-run home run off the bat of Sampieri, with Mason Hope on base, that proved to be the difference.

Final pitching lines for the day had Sampieri throwing a complete-game, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and 14 strikeouts.

Baudouin was equally as strong over five innings of work — giving up two hits, two walks, one hit batsman and two runs while fanning 15.

Offensive contributions for Stop & Shop came from Mason Hope (double and walk) and Sebastian Sampieri (home run, HBP, two RBIs).

Ryan Youncourt and Greg Nivison each had a hit for Vazzy’s.

It was a well-played game and a great day for Monroe Little League, which would like to thank all of the parents and players for a fantastic baseball season.