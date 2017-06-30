What to do with Chalk Hill?

During Monday’s Town Council meeting, Lee Hossler spoke to the members about the importance of keeping Chalk Hill.

“We don’t have a center where young people can go. We’re talking about mothballing or doing whatever,” he said. “If we can bond for all the things we’re talking about here tonight [on the agenda] then why can’t we bond for a civic center?”

The town has been looking into what should be done with the vacant school building for several years and has yet to finalize a plan for it.

Hossler asked why the town wasn’t considering bonding the repairs needed to update the building and bring it up to code. The Town Council had five items listed on their agenda that called for a bond authorization, which the members chose to delay making a decision about them until after they held a town meeting on each of the five items. The items include bonding to buy an ambulance for EMS, buying equipment and vehicles for the fire department, fire department driveway projects, road construction and the purchase of dump trucks for Public Works.

“If we bond for it as we did for the library and for the Senior Center, we can have an evaluation for what’s really needed. Why can’t we do this with Chalk Hill? It would be a shame to tear the building down,” Hossler said.

He argued that if the town can bond for roads and first-responder vehicles it should be able to bond for a community center.

Town Council Chair Frank Lieto said the town is currently looking into the issue.

“A lot of what you said is already underway,” he said.

Lieto said that the Town Council and the Strategic Planning Committee has “evaluated the need for a needs assessment on behalf of the town to evaluate that building.” He also said that the Strategic Planning Committee is looking into the use and potential funding for the building.

“We hope to get there soon,” he said.