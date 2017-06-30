Monroe Courier

What to do with Chalk Hill?

By TinaMarie Craven on June 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 1 Comments

During Monday’s Town Council meeting, Lee Hossler spoke to the members about the importance of keeping Chalk Hill.

“We don’t have a center where young people can go. We’re talking about mothballing or doing whatever,” he said. “If we can bond for all the things we’re talking about here tonight [on the agenda] then why can’t we bond for a civic center?”

The town has been looking into what should be done with the vacant school building for several years and has yet to finalize a plan for it.

Hossler asked why the town wasn’t considering bonding the repairs needed to update the building and bring it up to code. The Town Council had five items listed on their agenda that called for a bond authorization, which the members chose to delay making a decision about them until after they held a town meeting on each of the five items. The items include bonding to buy an ambulance for EMS, buying equipment and vehicles for the fire department, fire department driveway projects, road construction and the purchase of dump trucks for Public Works.

“If we bond for it as we did for the library and for the Senior Center, we can have an evaluation for what’s really needed. Why can’t we do this with Chalk Hill? It would be a shame to tear the building down,” Hossler said.

He argued that if the town can bond for roads and first-responder vehicles it should be able to bond for a community center.

Town Council Chair Frank Lieto said the town is currently looking into the issue.

“A lot of what you said is already underway,” he said.

Lieto said that the Town Council and the Strategic Planning Committee has “evaluated the need for a needs assessment on behalf of the town to evaluate that building.” He also said that the Strategic Planning Committee is looking into the use and potential funding for the building.

“We hope to get there soon,” he said.

Related posts:

  1. Town Council approves funds to extend Chalk Hill use to June 30
  2. First Selectman to give Chalk Hill presentation
  3. Vavrek says state cuts hurt town budget
  4. Town discusses mothballing Chalk Hill

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Kelly responds to Aetna's move to New York Next Post Senior calendar June 30
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • john

    Useless location for a youth center. Not practical for parents to drive to and no doubt neighbors wouldn’t want it. Same for a senior center. Not sure anyone anticipates a huge increase of young families with children in near or distant future. Best to raze the building.

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress