School notes July 4

University of Alabama

Justin Volman was named to the dean’s list for Spring 2017 at the University of Alabama. To make the dean’s list students must maintain a an academic record of 3.5.

Providence College

Marissa DiMaria, a member of the class of 2018, has been named to the dean’s list at Providence College for the Spring 2017 semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

Juliana Jesulaitis made on the spring 2017 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5.