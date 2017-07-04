Monroe Courier

School notes July 4

By Monroe Courier on July 4, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

University of Alabama

Justin Volman was named to the dean’s list for Spring 2017 at the University of Alabama. To make the dean’s list students must maintain a an academic record of 3.5.

Providence College

Marissa DiMaria, a member of the class of 2018, has been named to the dean’s list at Providence College for the Spring 2017 semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

Juliana Jesulaitis made on the spring 2017 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5.

Related posts:

  1. School notes May 22
  2. Monroe business earns community award
  3. Planning and Zoning briefs Aug. 18
  4. Dog-killing disease makes comeback in Connecticut

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Fire departments responded to seven fires in eight hours on Friday Next Post New Immaculate HS principal worked at Barlow, St. Jude
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress