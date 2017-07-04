New Immaculate HS principal worked at Barlow, St. Jude

Dr. Patrick D. Higgins, who held posts at Joel Barlow HIgh School and at St. Jude School in Monroe, will become principal of Immaculate High School in Danbury on July 1.

Higgins will take the role of former Principal Joe Carmen, who resigned from the position during the summer of 2016 to take a position as the director of Leadership Development at Quinnipiac University. Immaculate High School President Mary R. Maloney served as interim principal this past year.

Higgins is leaving his post as principal of St. Jude School in Monroe, where he was responsible for administrative operations that included serving as a teaching principal and instructional leader for his colleagues.

From 2011-13 Higgins served as dean of students and director of student activities at Joel Barlow High School. From 1991 to 2011, Higgins taught college preparatory, advanced and AP social studies courses at Ridgefield High School.

Higgins and his wife Tammy, a cardiac nurse practitioner at Danbury Hospital, have resided in Bethel for 26 years and are parishioners of St. Mary Church. They have two grown children, Patrick and Katlyn.