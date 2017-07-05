Local scholarships awarded to Masuk seniors

The following awards were distributed to members of Masuk High School’s Class of 2017 from local organizations:

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Fund distributed nine scholarships. Lucas Ciaccio, Michelle Cobuzzi, Spencer Dai, Patrick Lazzaro, Justin Sadownick and Natalia Savkovik each received a $7,000 scholarship from the library. The library also distributed three $6,000 scholarships to Emerson Carlson, Ryan Lee and Arkin Mukherjee.

Joseph Philbrick was the recipient of the Kenneth Stanley Heitzke Scholarship. Andrew Cohen received the Monroe Lions Club Scholarship in memory of Carl Suhr.

Ana Sardinha received the JP Sredzinski 2016 Campaign Fund scholarship. Jonathan Culp was given the Don Nickdow Memorial Fund scholarship. Michael Fedorko received the Stephen Gregory Trust Fund scholarship. Sarah Gruber was the recipient of the Robert & Margaret Tranzillo scholarship. Ji Won Lee received the Randy Mas Memorial scholarship. Christopher Moquin received the Christine Palombi Memorial scholarship. Margaret Lebinski received scholarships from the Monroe Women’s Club, Linda Surh and Thelma Kay Inderdohnen. Jillian Samperi was the recipient of the Don Nickdow Memorial scholarship. Joseph Symochko received the Newtown Savings Bank Foundation scholarship. Garrett Whaley received a scholarship in Memory of Anthony Villela. Corinne Batsu received scholarships from Thomas & Gabriella DiBlasi of DiBlasi Associates, Donald & Diane Nunn, Rocco & Michele Scali and Albert Takach Memorial Fund. Michelle Rajpolt received scholarships from Scott E. Steffens Memorial, Fawn Hollow Elementary School PTO, Solli Engineering, Pat Saxton Memorial, Ursula Gaffield, Clara Basso and Ronald & Margaret Villani. Joseph Socci received scholarships from Mary Ann Mulrane Memorial, Sheri Szymanski, Rhonda Geifinger and Lori George Memorial. Christina Andreo received scholarships from Monroe’s General Fund, Stepney Elementary PTO, Violet Pitcher Memorial, Curtis Lentine Memorial and Donald Maloney. Giavanna Nicefaro received the Marcella Siciliano Memorial scholarship.

Spencer Dai received the Marie Whiting Frank Math Award. Andrew Ciancetta and Julia D’Agostino received the Mitchell B. DeMayo Scholar/Athlete award.