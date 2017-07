Masuk graduates move on in the fall

The Mausk High School Class of 2017 has students enrolled at the following schools in the fall:

Anna Maria College

Arizona State University

Assumption College

Becker College

Bentley University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Bucknell University

California Institute of the Arts

Canisius College

Carnegie Mellon University

Central Connecticut State University

Clemson University

Cornell University

Duke University

East Carolina University

Eastern Connecticut State University

Elon University

Fairfield University

Felician University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Fordham University

Franklin Pierce University

Georgetown University

Gordon University

Hillsong College Australia

Hofstra University

Housatonic Community College

Indiana University at Bloomington

Ithaca College

James Madison University

Juniata College

Keene State College

King’s College

Las Positas College

Lehigh University

Lincoln Technical University

Loyola University Maryland

Manhattanville College

Marist College

Marywood University

McGill University

Messiah College

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Mount Ida College

Mount Saint Mary College

Naugatuck Valley Community College

New England Institute of Technology

Nichols College

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Norwalk Community College

Ohio University

Oklahoma City University

Pace University, New York City

Palm Beach Atlantic University

Pennsylvania College of Technology

Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University Altoona

Plymouth State College

Providence College

Quinnipiac University

Radford University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rivier University

Robert Morris University

Roger Williams University

Sacred Heart University

Saint Joseph’s University

Saint Michael’s College

Salve Regina University

San Diego State University

Skidmore College

Southern Connecticut State University

Springfield College

Stonehill College

Suffolk College

The College of New Jersey

The University of Alabama

The University of Scranton

The University of the Arts

Towson University

Tufts University

United States Army

United States Air Force

United State Marine Corps.

University of Bridgeport

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Colorado at Boulder

University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut, Stamford

University of Delaware

University of Hartford

University of Maine

University of Maryland, College Park

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of New Hampshire, Durham

University of New Haven

University of Rhode Island

University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina, Beaufort

University of Utah

Vassar College

Virginia Tech

Wentworth Institute of Technology

West Virginia University

Western Connecticut State University

Western New England University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute