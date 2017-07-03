Fire departments responded to seven fires in eight hours on Friday

Fire Marshal William Davin reports that June 30 proved to be a busy day for the Town of Monroe three fire departments..

He said the departments responded to a total of seven calls in eight hours, with two calls being active fires. One of the fires destroyed the contents of a shed on Monroe Turnpike consisting of two lawn tractors. He said the shed fire was caused due to a tractor that had recently been used and been put away several minutes prior to the fire starting.

The second fire heavily damaged a basement of a home on Mustang Drive. In addition firefighters responded to two houses struck by lightning and three residential fire alarms.

Davin stated the structure fire was due to the severe thunderstorms that went through town Friday night and was determined to have been caused by lighting. Davin estimated the damage to structure to be roughly $100,000.

Stevenson Fire Chief John Howe commanded approximately 33 firefighters on the suppression efforts on the fire on Mustang Drive. Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area, out of town tankers were requested from Newtown, Oxford and the Shelton fire departments, in addition to the Town of Monroe tankers.