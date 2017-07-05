High School summer basketball results

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

Stratford defeated Ansonia 48-35, St. Joseph topped Oxford 29-17; Masuk defeated Greens Farms Academy 37-25, Shelton edged Seymour 27-25 and Kolbe defeated Harding 66-31.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week three: Greens Farm Academy vs Harding, Oxford vs Masuk, Ansonia vs Kolbe, Stratford vs Shelton and Seymour vs St. Joseph.