Legion: Monroe continues winning ways

Even with some of its strongest hitters out of the lineup, Monroe Post 176 managed to put up a half-dozen runs for a 6-1 victory over visiting Shelton in Zone V American Legion play on June 29.

“We had to manufacture some runs today. We did a little bit of bunting, the guys got some timely hits,” Monroe coach Bob Pagel said.

The victory was a nice way for Monroe to end a busy stretch of five games in as many days, four of them victories, before a rare off day in which Pagel said his team would take full advantage for a fishing excursion at Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport.

Monroe improved to 11-2 and Shelton fell to 7-6. Pagel’s squad went on to defeat Naugatuck, 8-0 on Sunday, and Oxford, 8-3 on July 4.

Luke Shaffer, one of the team’s best hitters, who was in the lineup, did his most important work on the mound. Shaffer tossed a complete game, allowing just five hits, and giving the pitching staff a rest.

Shaffer also walked twice and scored a pair of runs.

Joe Porricelli missed the game because of a college-league commitment and Nick LoRusso was out playing AAU ball, leaving it up to Post 176 teammates to pick up the slack.

Cam Lazar and Shaffer worked first inning walks and scored on Patrick Lazzaro’s single for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Lazzaro doubled and scored when Vin Sampieri reached on a bunt single and advanced to second on an errant throw to first. Another error produced Masuk’s second run of the inning for a 4-0 lead.

In the last of the fifth, Shaffer walked, an error put two runners on base, and Sampieri’s hot shot grounder was misplayed at third, allowing two runs to score.

With an already condensed schedule, pitch count limitations, and losses of days of and some doubleheaders necessitated by rainouts, Pagel, like other coaches in Legion ball, has had to turn to infielders and outfielders to take turns on the mound.

Shaffer, Michael Slattery and Lazar have all stepped up to pitch, and Pagel said after the win over Shelton that he expects to insert Mitchell Manos and Sampieri into the mix to give the other arms a break.

“Everybody’s playing their role and then some,” Pagel said.

Shaffer was in control when he toed the rubber against Shelton, and was loose the whole time. When a fielder tossed the ball back to him, Shaffer routinely caught the ball in his glove but in one motion bounced it creatively to his pitching hand before settling in to retire another batter.

“He comes out here and he acts like he should. It’s a game for kids and he’s a big kid,” Pagel said.

The Monroe coach, whose team is in second place in the Zone standings, is thrilled with how the summer has gone thus far.

“Couldn’t ask for a greater bunch of guys,” Pagel said.