Obituary: Henry “Hank” Erickson

Henry “Hank” Erickson died on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Regional Hospice in Danbury after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. He will be remembered for his love of animals and the outdoors.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Clare, and two sons, Ken (Laura) and Rick (Sue), and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin sisters, Joan Graff and Joyce Wells, his stepchildren, Cindy (Bob) Kostes, and Doug (Cornelia) Hunt and five step-grandchildren, his cat, Squeaky, and his ex-wife, Flo.

He was predeceased by two sons, Henry Jr. and Earl.

Hank was born in Monroe, CT on July 16, 1933. He worked at Vitramon and retired from Fairfield Hills Hospital as an electrician in the maintenance department. He and Clare were long time square dancers with the Danbury Mad Hatters. They traveled to Austria and Japan dancing as goodwill ambassadors. Hank was a member of the Danbury Fish and Game club. He volunteered every year for their kids fishing derby. He was also a member of the Danbury Chapter of AARP. He will be missed by all of the friends he made over the years.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Hank respected nature and wildlife. He created an animal sanctuary in his backyard attracting deer, turkeys, and a multitude of birds. Hank was also an avid sports fan following the New York Giants and the UCONN women’s basketball team.

At Hank’s request, there will be no calling hours. His ashes will be interned at one of his favorite fishing sites. The family wants to thank Regional Hospice for the care and support they provided for Hank and for family members. Donations may be made in his memory to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810.