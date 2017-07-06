Half Marathon meaningful for Lori O’Driscoll

Monroe’s Lori O’Driscoll ran her third straight Faxon Law Fairfield Road races Half Marathon on June 25.

This time when she came across the Jennings Beach finish line, it had a lot more meaning for O’Driscoll who would have been taking her daughter, Ciara, to her first day at a Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Florida that same morning. Ciara passed away this past winter.

O’Driscoll ran with a photo of Ciara, given to her by her son, pinned on her back.

“It was pretty awesome. It’s a little bittersweet,” O’Driscoll said.

Ciara’s Light Race, a 5K/12k will take place Sept. 9, beginning at 8 a.m., at Great Hollow Lake. O’Driscoll said the race benefits Ciara’s Light Foundation.

The foundation was established in memory of Ciara, 12, who passed away on Jan. 16, from SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death In Epilepsy) and Dravet syndrome. The mission is to provide services and opportunities which improve the quality of life for individuals and families afflicted with special needs and life threatening medical conditions.

Information on the race will be posted at ciaraslight.org.

Danielle Moleski-LaRiviere, of Monroe, and her sister-in-law, Lauren LaRiviere, ran the Fairfield Half Marathon together.

“Lauren and I just finished a 50-mile race a month ago and I will tell you it’s not as hard as running 50 miles,” said Moleski-LaRiviere, adding that the 50-miler, which was held in Maine, took about 12 and a half hours to complete.

That said, the half marathon is a tough one the runners look forward to year after year. And it’s the fact that it is a challenging half marathon that keeps Moleski-LaRiviere and others coming back.

“It’s challenging so knowing you’re not going to do your best you just have to see ‘how can I survive this,’” Moleski-LaRiviere said.

“I’m crazy. I think we’re all crazy. It’s a crazy addiction,” said Natalia Abdalah, also of Monroe.

The half marathon was won by West Hartford’s Everett Hackett in 1:07.15. The top female was Annmarie Tuxbury of New Hartford, who was 13th in 1:20.10.

Monroe finishers included Matthew Briand, who was 226th in 1:42.14 and Jeremy Cross, who placed 302nd in 1:46.01.