Monroe Courier

Volunteers sought for MS, insomnia study

By HAN Network on July 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center and Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Center, both located at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, are seeking volunteers for a study on Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and insomnia.

The study will involve using mindfulness meditation to address insomnia. Volunteers will receive $200.

To participate, volunteers must have a diagnosis of MS and suffer from chronic insomnia, come to Griffin Hospital for three assessments throughout the study, be willing to attend a weekly, two-hour training session for eight weeks and wear a Fitbit activity monitor (provided to volunteers).

For information, call Sue at 203-732-1265, ext. 220 or Rockiy at ext. 300.

Related posts:

  1. Hundreds walk in Fairfield to create a world free of multiple sclerosis
  2. Fairfield county gearing up for the 2016 Bike MS ride
  3. CHJ presents: Engaging Our Elected Representatives for Secular Connecticut
  4. Fund for Women and Girls annual luncheon is April 20

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Henry “Hank” Erickson
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress