Goat’s pose: Yoga studio offers goat classes

When thinking about yoga people tend to think of quiet spaces, candles and a calm atmosphere — however one yoga studio in Monroe offers classes that are often punctuated by giggles, taking selfies and tiny goats.

Blue Lotus Yoga and Guardians Farm teamed up to offer goat yoga classes featuring the farm’s baby goats after a farm in New Hampshire offered a similar program that gained notoriety through their viral videos.

Elaina Wieser, the owner of Blue Lotus Yoga, said friends and customers had asked for her to hold goat yoga classes. After receiving multiple requests Wieser reached out to Guardians Farms about offering a class. So far she has held three different goat yoga classes and said the goats are more outgoing at every class.

“Every time we fine tune it some more,” she said.

David Buck, one of the owners of Guardians Farm, said he thought it would be fun to see how the goats would react to such a social environment.

“They’re very peaceful animals. They’ll hang out and rub their heads against you,” he said.

At the beginning of the sessions, Buck provides a brief educational lecture about the goats, caring for the goats and what the farm does with the goats’ milk. Buck and his wife Tamra French, an Easton police officer, own the farm and they produce soap, lotion and skincare products from their goats’ milk.

“Everybody really loves it,” Buck said.

Wieser said she thinks the goats make people happy and that she doesn’t mind that her patrons pay more attention to the goats than the yoga instruction.

“It’s a fun challenge to try to actually do some kind of yoga class within all that craziness,” she said. “I love that some people are finding yoga through it.”

Wieser said she has been doing yoga for 15 years and teaching it for 11. She opened her studio in Monroe in February because she wants to share her love of yoga with others.

“I found contentment, self-love, happiness and peace and I want other people to feel the way I feel to love themselves for who they are,” she said.

Wieser said she will have two more goat yoga sessions this month on July 16 and July 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information about Blue Lotus Yoga visit www.bluelotusyogact.com. For more information about Guardians Farm visit /www.guardiansfarm.com.