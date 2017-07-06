Superintendent reflects on time in Monroe

Monroe’s Superintendent Jim Agostine retired on July 1 after serving the school district for five years.

Agostine recently caught up with The Courier to reflect on his time in Monroe and shared some advice for his successors.

“My experience in Monroe has been the capstone of my career,” Agostine said. “It’s a great culture and a great climate here.”

Serving Monroe

When asked about his greatest achievement during his tenure in Monroe, Agostine said he was most proud of the Board of Education’s goals and action plans for 2015 to 2018. He said the plan was vital to all of the changes that had been made to the school district.

“Without those we couldn’t do all of the things we’ve done,” Agostine said. “Because of the categories that are in here — everything that we’ve done has been a part of this plan from fixing the facilities to curriculum work and school security — all of these things fall under the plan.”

During his time at Monroe school facilities were improved, the turf field was completed, the Teacher’s College was initiated and Masuk was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

Agostine noted that prior to the shooting the district had already been several months into creating a revamped security plan and that it allowed them to move forward with the upgrades efficiently after Sandy Hook happened.

After five years in the district Agostine admitted that his favorite moment in Monroe was when the town’s budget passed on the first vote earlier this year.

“It wasn’t so much that the budget passed, but that it passed by 800 votes. People really seemed to gel around the budget and I was really surprised by it and happy because it signals that parents are paying attention,” he said.

Shoes to fill

When Agostine announced his retirement earlier this year representatives from both the town and the school board said they were reluctant to see him leave.

First Selectman Steve Vavrek thanked him for his contributions to the district.

“Jim’s been the best superintendent — I’ve been involved in this town for 30 years — and I have never met a more professional person who has worked with the First Selectman. It’s been the most amazing thing to be able to call him up and work through budgets,” he said. “To see what he’s done with the Board of Education and finally fixing infrastructure with zeroes, finally getting fields with zeros working with his volunteers to get things done. Mr. Agostine, my hat’s off to you and I want to thank you.”

Board of Education Chair Donna Lane said she “reluctantly” accepted his resignation.

“All of the accomplishments that have been made under your tenure here have improved our school systems tremendously,” she said.

Board of Education member Alan Vaglivelo said Agostine made Monroe an excellent place to educate children.

Board of Education member Shannon Monaco thanked Agostine for his service.

“You’re going to leave some big shoes to fill,” she said.

Sandy Hook

Agostine joined Monroe’s school district in January 2012; after less than a year in the position, the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place in Newtown. After the shooting the town jumped into action and offered Newtown the use of Monroe’s vacant Chalk Hill building. As the superintendent, Agostine was among those coordinating the preparation efforts for the Sandy Hook students.

“All I know is that there was a void that needed to be filled and it needed to happen fast. I may have coordinated a lot of what happened on the public school side, but the town gets credit for having the building and letting them come,” he said.

Agostine said that more than 200 public school volunteers prepared Chalk Hill for the Sandy Hook students.

“When those kids walked in all the bulletin boards were decorated. It was a kid-friendly place and that was because of all of the hard work of those volunteers,” he said. I think it was the coordination of all the volunteers just getting it going, but everybody was just falling over themselves to help in anyway they could. We were fortunate to be able to do something.”

After announcing his retirement the superintendent of Newtown’s school district, Joseph Erardi, recognized Agostine for all of his help.

“I’m hoping that [he] serves as an example of doing the right thing — not the easy thing — and being courageous in difficult times,” he said.

Advice

Agostine said the best advice he could possibly give to his successors is to “do no harm.” He said all too often when a new person comes into a position they fail to honor the preexisting traditions.

“It’s really important to honor that first and understand it first before you do anything to tweak it. These are complicated ships to sail. You’re governed by so many state and federal laws and local policies and all these things that it’s very hard to make changes that are sustainable and systemic,” he said.

Agostine noted that it’s going to be difficult to get anything done if someone hasn’t made an effort to learn about the culture surrounding the position.

“The first thing is to make sure you have an understanding of what the district is all about and when you do people will trust you,” he said. “I don’t think you can be an effective leader anywhere without trust.”

Retirement plans

After July 1, Agostine said he doesn’t have any plans. He said he wants to take at least six months to sit back and see what comes his way.

“This is the first time in my life that I’m not charging ahead. Most of my career has been about taking on the next challenge and preparing for the next hurdle,” he said.

Agostine said he needs to take the time to decompress before making a plan for what he’s going to do during his retirement.

At this time he said he’s considering volunteer work, focusing on some of his hobbies and even toying with going to school to study architecture.

“It’s always been an interest and a hobby of mine, but I’m not doing anything for six months,” Agostine said.

Editor’s note

As of July 1, John Battista, the current assistant superintendent, will act as the interim superintendent while the Board of Education begins their candidate search. The school district’s IT director, Jack Zamary, will fill-in for Battista as the assistant superintendent effective July 1.