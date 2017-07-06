EMS honors volunteers for exemplary service

The Monroe Emergency Medical Service (EMS) recently held a double celebration. It recognized five EMS members for racking up in more than 400 volunteer-hours each during 2016 alone. The EMS also marked its 40th anniversary of service to the Town of Monroe.

The celebration took place during the EMS’ annual summer picnic, held Saturday, June 21 at Monroe’s Wolfe Park.

Topping the list of volunteers was Bob Heid, who logged 716 hours of service. That’s the equivalent of about 30 days, or an entire month, devoted to helping people in emergency situations. For his generosity, Heid also received commendations from his employer, Sikorsky Aircraft; Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky’s corporate parent; and former President Barack Obama.

The other EMS volunteers presented with honors were:

Robert Zawatski, 516 hours

Steve Shiskin, 487 hours

Brian Morcone, 473 hours

Craig Rosenberg, 452 hours.

Don Smith, chief of the Monroe EMS, pointed out that the EMS requires its members to log at least 200 service hours each year – which is itself no small quota. Heid, Zawatski, Shiskin, Morcone and Rosenberg went far beyond that number.

“We appreciate everything you folks do on behalf of the EMS and the Town of Monroe,” Smith said.

He also extended his thanks to the spouses and family members of the volunteers, many of whom were present at the picnic. Their generosity with their family members’ time helps keep the EMS running well, he said.

John Brenna, chairman of the town’s EMS Commission, pointed out that the EMS has grown and made some noteworthy accomplishments in the past few years in part because of the dedication and enthusiasm of everyone in the EMS.

“In addition, there are a lot of administrative hours behind the scenes that all our people do that go uncredited,” Brenna said. “So the numbers you see for these five people are tremendous.”

Three-year run

Heid has served as an EMS volunteer for the past four years, and was the top volunteer for the past three years in a row.

“I only wish this was something I started doing 20 years ago,” he said. “I really love being an EMS volunteer.”

Heid is a materials-quality inspector at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. Heid’s supervisor urged him to register for the company’s volunteer-recognition program, which Heid did for the first time in 2016. Because he logged more than 500 hours as a volunteer, he was selected for a Sikorsky Gold Volunteer award. Heid was one of just four in the entire company.

Early this year, Sikorsky President Dan Schultz held a recognition luncheon honoring those four employees, each of whom received a Sikorsky Challenge Coin in recognition of their service. Heid also received commemorative gifts from Lockheed, as well as the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with a certificate signed by President Obama.

“A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things,” said former President Obama about the Volunteer Service Award program.

Other special honors

The June 24 EMS festivities also honored two additional EMS volunteers for another noteworthy accomplishment: they earned doctorates. The honorees were Lisa Squibb, who earned a PhD in health psychology, and Chris Sage, who earned a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP).

Ken Kellogg, the EMS liaison to the Monroe Town Council, said the dedication of EMS volunteers “speaks volumes about who we are as a community.”

“One of the things that’s always impressed me about Monroe is the incredible volunteer spirit we have in our town,” said Kellogg. “That’s particularly true for folks like you, who put your own lives on the line to save the life of another person in the community. You all should give yourselves a round of applause.”