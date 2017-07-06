Monroe Courier

Editorial: Changing lanes

By TinaMarie Craven on July 6, 2017 in Editorial, Opinion · 0 Comments

Monroe, I wanted to thank you for providing me with the opportunity to write about your town and for letting me share your stories. As your editor I was able to meet many of you and discuss your strengths and share your concerns with the wider community. As a town you were very kind and welcoming and I greatly appreciate it.

After July 6, Tom Renner will be taking over as the new editor of The Monroe Courier and I will become the editor of the Arts and Leisure section (so I won’t be too far from you all).

I hope you will be as open and receptive with Tom as you were with me.

Thank you again for being such a spectacular community — it was truly a wonderful experience to work with Monroe.

Tags: , , , ,

About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

