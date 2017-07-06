Editorial: Changing lanes

Monroe, I wanted to thank you for providing me with the opportunity to write about your town and for letting me share your stories. As your editor I was able to meet many of you and discuss your strengths and share your concerns with the wider community. As a town you were very kind and welcoming and I greatly appreciate it.

After July 6, Tom Renner will be taking over as the new editor of The Monroe Courier and I will become the editor of the Arts and Leisure section (so I won’t be too far from you all).

I hope you will be as open and receptive with Tom as you were with me.

Thank you again for being such a spectacular community — it was truly a wonderful experience to work with Monroe.