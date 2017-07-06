Community briefs

Fireman’s Carnival

The annual Fireman’s Carnival will be held from July 5 to July 8 at Fireman’s Field at 706 Monroe Turnpike. Admission is free and the carnival runs from 6 to 11 p.m. For more information go to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Blood drive

Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church at 371 Old Zoar Road in Monroe is partnering with the American Red Cross to help sponsor a blood drive on Sat. July 8 from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Please contact the American Red Cross to make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information contact Carol at [email protected] or call 203-268-8521.

Summer Bible School

All children in four to sixth grade are invited to participate in Superheroes of the Bible Vacation Bible School at Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church Street, Monroe, from July 31 to Aug. 4. Please register your children now! We are also in need of volunteers of all ages.

This year we are also going to be focusing on mission, after all, every superhero has their mission, right? The kids will have two primary mission foci, the refugee crisis and hunger in our own backyard. The children will tour our Giving Garden and maybe pick some veggies. They will also have a produce drive on that day for donations to be given to Bridgeport Rescue Mission. To address the refugee crisis on our final day of VBS we will be assembling Church World Service Hygiene Kits so we are asking the community for donations for the kits. We are in need of:

Hand towels measuring approximately 15″ x 28″ to 16″ x 32″ (no fingertip, bath, dish towel or microfiber)

Washcloths

Wide-tooth combs

Fingernail or toenail clippers

Bath-size bar of soap in the wrapper

Toothbrushes in the package

Please bring all donations to the church by Aug. 2. For more information contact Debi Mastroni-Kenyon at [email protected].

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.