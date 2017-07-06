The Timmy Maia Experience comes to Wolfe Park

The Timmy Maia Experience returns to Wolfe Park stage with a powerhouse performance on July 7. An incredibly talented performer, he will entertain you with music of all styles that will reach your hearts and move your feet. The Waterbury native and his outstanding band members just ask one thing…..”take the journey with us and we promise to give you 100% of our talent. Come and rock with us.” Timmy Maia is truly the performer’s performer. Don’t miss this experience.

The Arts in the Park concert series is a program of the Monroe Parks and Recreation Department. Summer theater productions begin July 15. Please visit our website at MonroeRec.org for other concert artists and theater schedule.

Concerts are held in the concert picnic area on the pool side of Wolfe Park on Friday evenings. A 2017 Wolfe Park vehicle parking sticker is needed to park in the main parking lot. Those without stickers can park in the non stickered/overflow lot. Great music at Wolfe Park keeps getting better and this year is no exception!