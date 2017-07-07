Search-and-rescue dog wags into retirement

After a decade of sniffing out the answers, Emma, a search-and-rescue dog based in Monroe, is hanging up her vest and going into retirement.

Emma and her handler Chris Clark worked with Resources in Search and Rescue (RSAR), helping to track down missing persons and human remains. Search-and-rescue dogs find their subjects and return to their handler to take them to what they found, while police dogs are trained to locate items but also to engage with suspects.

“She is very sweet and gentle, but in her work she is very methodical,” Clark said when describing Emma. “She’s got a very down-to-earth work ethic where she gets the job done without a lot of fanfare.”

Clark said RSAR is an all-volunteer, self-funded non-profit organization. Their mission is to reunite lost or missing people with their families and assist in the location of deceased individuals. RSAR responds only to requests from official agencies at no cost to the agency or community.

Working girl

Emma, now 12, was certified through the International Police Work Dog Association (IPWDA) in Wilderness Air Scent, Human Remains Detection and Water Recovery.

Clark became involved with working with search and rescue dogs through a friend that was training her dog in that field.

“As I got into helping her I thought, ‘This is really amazing. I didn’t know anything about it before’” she said.

Clark said that when training a search-and-rescue dog the commands are more complex than those you would teach to your typical pet.

“For a pet, you want your dog to be well-mannered, well-socialized — the basic commands like sit down and come. For a search dog, you want those same things but what you’re teaching them is a complex series of steps,” she said.

Clark said that rescue dogs are also trained to ignore distractions like other animals while searching for their subject.

“They have to stay focused on their job,” she said.

To be a search-and-rescue dog, handlers look for canines with a medium build that come from a hunting or sporting breed, like a German Shepherd, that has a good temperament. Dogs should also be very social and have a desire to work and be environmentally sound. To be environmentally sound, a dog wouldn’t be scared of the dark, bothered by different textures or startled by loud noises.

Fund-raiser

Clark celebrated Emma’s retirement on July 26 with a RSAR fund-raiser held in her honor at Wolfe Park.

“As her handler, I honestly thought I would bawl, but it was a big, fun party,” she said.

The event featured K-9 demos, games, a silent auction and a cake featuring Emma’s likeness. Clark said the event raised more than $2,000 for RSAR and proceeds will help supply this K-9 team with work vests, work collars, safety and training equipment, as well as offset costs of searches, seminars, workshops and certifications. Funds from the silent auction supported a K-9 medical fund to help offset costs for K-9’s injured while searching or training.

Emma is the first of RSAR’s dogs to retire and more than 80 people came out to recognize her.

Clark said the fund-raiser was “great” and that it was the first big event RSAR had ever done.

Retirement

“It’s really difficult for a dog that [work] is their life and has been for ten years. They have the drive to do the job and they don’t want to not do the job anymore,” she said.

Now that’s she in retirement, Emma won’t be spending all of her time lounging on the sofa with a chew toy. Clark said Emma will get to do work doing educational programs for scouts and civic organizations.

Emma will also get to act as a classroom dog when Clark does RSAR programs for area

first -responders to explaining what they do and how they do it. Even though Emma won’t be getting deployed she will continue to be a member of the RSAR team.

Clark’s other dog, three-year-old Syka, is currently training to be a search dog and is ready to “take the reigns” from Emma. Syka is certified in Wilderness Air Scent and is studying for her Human Remains Detection certification.

For more information or to make a donation to RSAR, visit www.rsarinc.com or the Facebook page RSARInc.