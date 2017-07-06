Monroe Courier

Senior Center calendar

By tomrenner on July 6, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

The Senior Center’s Wilton Café is open for breakfast, lunch and take out, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Friday, July 7

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

Saturday, July 8

10 Apple Workshop/iphone

Monday, July 10

9 Poker

9:30 Beginners Tai Chi

9:30 Quilting

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

Tuesday, July 11

9:15 Poker

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, July 12

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

6 Ball Basics

Thursday, July 13

9 Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

10 Exercise with Becky

10 Creative Cards

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

Friday, July 14

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

 

2017 Trips

Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota

Aug. 20 Museum without Walls

Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise

Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style

Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater

Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino

Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders (presentation April 5 at 10)

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

 

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743.00 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.

 

Related posts:

  1. Senior News
  2. Senior calendar Sept. 30
  3. Oct. 14 senior calendar
  4. Senior calendar May 19

Tags: , ,

Previous Post The Timmy Maia Experience comes to Wolfe Park Next Post Half Marathon meaningful for Lori O'Driscoll
About author

tomrenner


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress