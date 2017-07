A 21-year-old Monroe man faces narcotics and gun possession charges stemming from an incident on July 1.

Nicholas Ludwig, of Block Farm Road, faces possession of narcotics, intent to sell narcotics and carrying a facsimile firearm.

Monroe Police found Ludwig hiding in bushes and acting erratically on July 1 at 3:51 a.m. Officers reported finding heroin/fentanyl and a BB gun. A subsequent investigation led to charges for intent to sell.

Ludwig was arrested on July 5 and held on $2,000 bond.