Donations needed for Back to School Buddy program

The Town of Monroe Department of Community and Social Services is requesting monetary donations for the Friendship Fund’s Back to School Buddy Program.

The Friendship Fund supplements needs not covered by other programs. This past school year, The Back to School Buddy Program provided 116 students with age appropriate back packs and supplies this past school year.

Thanks to the generous spirit of our community, the program was a great success. The department needs your help this summer as we prepare for the upcoming school year. Donation boxes for new supplies will be at The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library. Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours. Last day for donations is Aug. 4.

Items needed are filler paper, pens (blue, black, red), No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, markers, crayons, pocket folders, 1 1/2 inch binders, erasers and one subject notebooks.

Please make checks payable to the Town of Monroe, Friendship Fund. Donations may be sent to Monroe Social Services:

7 Fan Hill Rd. Monroe, CT 06468.

For more information contact Mary Ann Kalm at 203-452-2813.