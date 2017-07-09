Student news

These students earned Dean’s List honors at their respective colleges.

Wheaton College

Nicole Blaskewicz was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Wheaton College.

Siena College

Katelyn Laleman graduated from Siena College on May 14 at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Assumption College

Megan Wyckoff and Rose Horell made the dean’s list at Assumption College for the Spring 2017 semester.

University of Rhode Island

Kelly Anne Halloran, Kamil Raniewicz, Julia Teresa Hall, Lauren Katherine O’Shaughnessy, Colin J Mccluskey, Christopher M. Rubis, Lindsey Elizabeth Fontneau and Brooke T. Hine.

Providence College

Alexandra Bucci

University of New Hampshire

Elisabeth DeMace and Dylan Cairns