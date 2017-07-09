Monroe Courier

Student news

By Monroe Courier on July 9, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

These students earned Dean’s List honors at their respective colleges.

Wheaton College

Nicole Blaskewicz was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Wheaton College.

Siena College

Katelyn Laleman graduated from Siena College on May 14 at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Assumption College

Megan Wyckoff and Rose Horell made the dean’s list at Assumption College for the Spring 2017 semester.

University of Rhode Island

Kelly Anne Halloran, Kamil Raniewicz, Julia Teresa Hall, Lauren Katherine O’Shaughnessy, Colin J Mccluskey, Christopher M. Rubis, Lindsey Elizabeth Fontneau and Brooke T. Hine.

Providence College

Alexandra Bucci

University of New Hampshire

Elisabeth DeMace and Dylan Cairns

Related posts:

  1. School notes Aug. 10
  2. Sept. 11 school notes
  3. Feb. 14 school notes
  4. School notes June 27

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Donations needed for Back to School Buddy program
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress