Taking the time

Can you feel it?

The tension slides away from your shoulders as you set the automatic email response.

“Thank you for contacting me, I’m currently away on vacation. During this time you can reach John Doe if you need assistance.”

A relaxed smile creeps up your face as you spin away from your desk and you can hear the echoes of Mel Gibson screaming “FREEDOM!”

…Or maybe you’re standing on your desk chair shouting it yourself (hopefully your boss won’t notice).

As you climb down the stairs to the lobby, you gradually quicken your step, ready to get away from the office.

After weeks of counting down the days you can finally enjoy the much anticipated time off. It doesn’t really matter where you’re going — only that you have the opportunity to recharge your batteries.

Ok, that’s not entirely true. If you have to use you precious vacation days to go help your passive-agressive in-laws move musty furniture that was recently discovered in a long abandoned storage unit — there’s a good chance that you’ll be less than thrilled about it.

But if you’re taking a vacation to take some to go to the beach or visit relatives (that you actually like) or explore a new place you’ll get to unwind.

Just don’t overbook your vacation to the point where you find yourself sprinting around the various train platforms throughout Europe or stressing yourself out.

Here’s some tips to avoid vacation stress:

Don’t schedule every moment of your vacation, it’s good to be busy but don’t overdo the scheduling (nature’s calls cannot be commanded).

Leave some empty time so you can sleep in or take on an unplanned excursion.

Enjoy good food — even if you’re working on a tight budget and you’re traveling let yourself have one really nice meal. After all, you deserve it.

Take in the sights whether you’re home or somewhere new

Remember those build your own adventure books? You can do that anywhere. With the right mindset a trip to the mall can be an adventure (and I don’t mean in that overtired, the children are being barbarians kind of adventure). Make running into your local grocery store a scavenger hunt — who can find the silliest cartoon on a can of peas or who can find the an item with from the organic section that can’t be pronounced.

It’s ok to do nothing. I know it sounds like I’m lying to you but the point of vacation is for you to relax. If you find it relaxing to binge watch every episode of Orange Is The New Black in a three-day period — go for it. If you just want to lay in the sun with some music or a book — great, enjoy (don’t forget about sunscreen)!

Whatever you choose to do with your vacation time try to make sure it’s just that — a vacation. If you wanted to stress yourself out then why bother taking the time off?