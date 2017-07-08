Senior Center hosts 911 dispatch lecture

Members of the Monroe Senior Center recently learned about how 911 calls are dispatched and how to respond to different questions.

During the lecture Kim Cassia, the elderly services coordinator, explained how dispatchers receive calls, where the calls go and the importance of calling 911 at the first signs of a problem.

Receiving the call

Cassia explained that dispatchers receive the call differently when they receive the call from a cell phone then a land line.

“Depending on where you are your cellphone could roll over to the town that’s closest to you but in some cases it rolls over to the nearest state police,” she said.

She said it’s important for callers using a cell phone to know where they are when they make the call so first responders can provide them with help quickly.

Cassia also explained why it’s important to answer the dispatcher’s questions about the emergency so they know how urgent the situation is and who to send. They ask questions to determine if the emergency requires police, medical aid or the fire departments. When the dispatcher is asking about medical questions it is to provide additional information to the EMS workers heading to the location and to determine if they need to notify the local hospital of an patient coming in with a serious condition.

Cassia also explained that the police department has the first responder’s license in Monroe so they will arrive on the scene for most calls if they are available, even if it is a medical call.

During the lesson Cassia said that people should call at the first sign of a problem.

“Just call 911,” she said. “The worst thing that’s going to happen is we come out and we evaluate you and you say you don’t want to go you can sign a refusal. We’re going to try our best to save your life.”

After the lesson a few of the seniors practiced calling the 911 dispatcher on a special phone to show others what information the dispatcher will ask for so seniors could practice explaining different calls.