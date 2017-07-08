P& Z weighs improvements to parking, ball fields at Wolfe Park

At the June 22 meeting of the Monroe Planning & Zoning Commission, members tentatively approved a multifaceted array of improvements to the eastern side of Wolfe Park.

The proposals were submitted by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department along with TPA Design Group of New Haven, the project’s engineering consultant. The proposals call for the construction of two new sports fields, located in clearings to the north and west of the park’s tennis courts. In addition, the plan proposes the redesign and reconstruction of the overflow parking lot on Cutler’s Farm Road, which is located at the park’s far northern boundary.

This is the second time these additions have been submitted to the commission. This time around the proposals are expected to gain commission approval once a series of small changes to the engineering drawings are made by TPA.

Francis Cooper, director of Parks & Recreation, noted that the town’s sports program has outgrown the existing fields – both those on the park’s east side and those at Great Hollow Lake.

“Since the fields were first built lacrosse has become a very big sport here in Monroe,” Cooper said.

The Great Hollow fields are used by all four sports groups – soccer, lacrosse, baseball and football. Even more critically, three have their peak seasons in the spring, affording the town’s maintenance crews with a very short time in summer to re-seed and replenish the turf in time for the fall season.

“The quality of the natural turf at the lake fields is suffering,” Cooper said.

The closer of the two proposed fields will occupy an existing open field just to the north of the tennis courts. The farther of the two — tentatively dubbed the West Field — would occupy a clearing within the park’s woods. It is mowed by an area farmer, who harvests its hay.

“In both cases, we will be taking advantage of what is already open area,” said David Sacco, project engineer for TPA.

The site plan includes a significant amount of regarding to permit their use as ball fields: in their current state, both are too steep to be useful. The planners also worked in a host of details such as fencing to prevent balls from getting lost in the woods, swales for drainage, and trees and shrubs to screen the fields from other areas of the park.

“The proposed west field will be larger than any of the existing sports fields, enabling the entire range of sports to be played,” said Sacco.

Parking lot redesign

Under the proposed design for the overflow parking lot, the lot itself will move slightly northward, with its boundary at the park’s property line. The surface of the overflow lot will be gravel.

The proposal calls for moving the entrance to the overflow lot northward, so that it no longer would empty onto Cutler’s Farm Road opposite Heather Road. This will improve traffic flow and eliminate line-of-sight hazards at the current entrance.

The new lot will also feature better landscaping. This will separate rows of cars, beautify the area, but most important improve drainage. Two 15-foot “islands” will each house a drainage swale and a rain garden of specially selected plants.

A portion of the existing lot adjacent to the current entrance will be walled off by retaining walls and timber fencing, and the existing entrance will only be for park personnel. This will become a dedicated maintenance yard, something Wolfe Park does not currently have. Maintenance trucks and material such as mulch are now clustered in sections of the overflow lot, eliminating space for visitor parking.

Net increase in parking

Town Engineer Scott Schatzlein noted that the plants for the parking lot’s two islands were carefully chosen because they are unlikely to “creep” into the adjacent parking areas. Among these are a tall, perennial grass called Prairie Dropseed and a small bush called False Indigo.

“Our hope is that the plantings will become a lot barrier in themselves,” Schatzlein said. “New trees will also be added at the front of the parking lot, and the islands will have lighting as well.”

The capacity for the new lot would be slightly lower than the current capacity of 220 cars. However, town vehicles and material currently reduce the number of parking spots. Once they move to the new maintenance lot, more parking for visitors’ cars will be available.

Because new plantings take several years to reach maturity, Schatzlein said the islands might be roped off for at least the first year. He also said the gravel surface could be striped if it is later determined to be necessary.

Commission alternate Cathleen Lindstrom asked what a feasible timetable might be for the project’s completion. Assuming no roadblocks, the construction could begin by the end of 2017, Cooper said.

“If all goes as planned, we’ll have everything ready by the spring of 2019,” he added.