Chamber of Commerce holds annual luncheon

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and luncheon last week at Roberto’s Restaurant on Main Street in Monroe.

Approximately 40 members and associates attended the affair. The business part of the meeting was the nomination and elections of officers and the acceptance of renewed directors plus the welcoming of new directors. Newly elected directors were, Janice M. Butler, CPA, to the position of treasurer and director, Cheryl Henchar, Cheryl’s Creative Services, director and Jennifer Aguilar, secretary of the chamber.

Other business conducted was the acceptance of Alicia Faye, retiring from her Directorship after 10 years of service to the chamber. First Selectman Steve Vavrek presented a special citation to Faye for her selfless efforts for the last ten years to Monroe businesses. Vavrek also received a certificate of appreciation from the chamber for his support of the chamber during his eight years as First Selectman.

The chamber has renewed its efforts to service the town’s small businesses with additional informational sessions and support. The Chamber has teamed up with the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and the local chapter of SCORE to bring educational topics via monthly Lunch n’ Learn sessions in the library. These sessions provide a free lunch while expert speakers share valuable information that will help businesses move into their next phase of business. In addition, the chamber supports the Power Network which provides a special networking experience to all local businesses.

Moving into their 51st year of serving Monroe’s Businesses the chamber has renewed its emphasis of support and opportunities for new businesses through grand openings, ribbon cuttings and open house meetings for existing businesses to reintroduce themselves to the public they serve.

Under the guidance of Ray Giovanni, president, who is also a director of the local SCORE chapter, the chamber is looking forward to bringing new members to their meetings and to help them move their businesses to a more inviting customer service oriented and friendly atmosphere when customers step into their business.