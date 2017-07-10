Writers’ Bloc: Restoring missed opportunities

I wish I were more like my daughter. In a few weeks she is traveling to Greece with a medical team to provide free healthcare to Syrian refugees who need it most. She will be exposed to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis since the Holocaust. This is typical of her. In the past my daughter has built houses in Mexico for homeless families, traveled to the Middle East, led a group of teens on a backpacking trip through the Adirondack Mountains and begged me to let her spend a summer in Rwanda.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Do one thing everyday that scares you.” I find myself doing the opposite. I selfishly enjoy a hot shower, my comfy bed, and conversing in a language and culture I understand. I focus too much on what can go wrong rather than on what can go right.

Regrettably, this has resulted in many missed opportunities to travel. Whether it was to visit friends temporarily stationed around the world or to attend the destination weddings of my siblings, or to accompany my husband on business trips to Europe, I always found an excuse not to go. My rationalization varied. Who would take care of the kids? There’s too much risk or danger traveling alone. It’s a busy season at work. Can I afford this?

The way to overcome something you don’t like about yourself is to work to change it. I suppose it’s never too late to start. Last summer my daughter invited me to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in the Smoky Mountains. Thinking I was too old and too out of shape, I agreed anyway and was pleasantly surprised to the find the majority of hikers on the trail were not millennials but folks much older than me. Reaching the summit and enjoying the spectacular views gave me a sense of accomplishment and respect for anyone crazy enough to complete all 2,181 miles of the trail.

I want to take advantage of all future opportunities to travel so that I’ll have more stamps in my passport and memorable photos on my camera. Perhaps I should audition for The Amazing Race. Stay tuned.

