Monroe Courier

National Dance Day event in Stratford July 29

By HAN Network on July 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Get Healthy Connecticut (Get Healthy CT), the regional health coalition dedicated to promoting healthy living, will sponsor its fifth annual National Dance Day celebration Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Paradise Green in Stratford, at the corner of Main Street and Huntington Road.

The free event features demonstrations by local dance studios, prize drawings, and health and wellness vendors, and an open invitation to the public to come and dance. In case of rain, the event will take place at the Star Factory, 3520 Main Street in Stratford.

Get Healthy CT also will be collecting donations of healthy food items for a local food pantry, including:

  • Natural peanut butter (2g or less saturated fat)
  • Unsalted, dry roasted nuts or seeds
  • Low-sodium canned or dried beans
  • Canned tuna, salmon or chicken in water
  • Whole grain crackers, tortillas or pasta
  • Brown or wild rice
  • Whole grain, low-sugar (less than 6g) cereal
  • Low-sodium canned vegetables
  • Vegetable soups or stews (less than 480g sodium)
  • Canned fruit in 100 percent fruit juice or water
  • Unsweetened dried fruit such as raisins
  • Tea bags, coffee, water or seltzer

National Dance Day encourages all Americans to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health and fight obesity. For more information about National Dance Day and other physical activities in the region, visit GetHealthyCT.org.

Dancers from 2015 National Dance Day event at Paradise Green.

Dancers from 2015 National Dance Day event at Paradise Green.

Related posts:

  1. Christmas concert by Diocesan Youth Choir Dec. 18
  2. Students from around the world breathe new life into Hamlet
  3. Discovery Museum’s ‘Sex in the Sea’ lecture Feb. 10
  4. Pinta and Nina ship replicas arrive in Bridgeport

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Lewis Hitt Fagan, 81, of Block Island, R.I., formerly of Monroe Next Post Tick numbers are high field research finds
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress